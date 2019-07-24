Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Value Rose While Blackstone Group LP Has Increased Its Holding; Honeywell International Increased Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) Position by $429,300

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 15,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 52,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Acadia Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 389,942 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 19.56% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.13% the S&P500.

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 2.47M shares traded or 160.77% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold AKR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 1.29% more from 83.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 2,772 shares. 158,385 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Com. 4,458 were reported by Pnc Financial Service. The California-based Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0.01% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Macquarie Limited has 25,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Ls Advisors Lc reported 0% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Forward Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% stake. Profund Advsrs Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Pub Sector Pension Board owns 125,971 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 1.22M shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 57,335 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $445,332 activity. The insider Blacksberg Jason sold 2,096 shares worth $61,832.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 40.00M shares to 179.95M shares, valued at $4.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 2,142 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 6,224 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 11,956 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments holds 7,390 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New England Rech And Mngmt Inc reported 20,250 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Na reported 20,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 47,492 shares or 0% of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel has invested 1.59% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1,500 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd invested in 0.02% or 45,170 shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt holds 14,430 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Gru has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Coe Llc reported 0.47% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 556,280 were accumulated by Renaissance Ltd Liability.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Another trade for 287 shares valued at $9,910 was made by Marone Anthony F. JR on Friday, February 8.