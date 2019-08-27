Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Declined While Clough Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Stake by $795,600; De Burlo Group Position in Visa (V) Has Upped by $335,400

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 111,983 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.49 million, up from 109,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $178.48. About 2.40 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video)

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 23,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The hedge fund held 896,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.99 million, down from 920,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 449,654 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58M for 14.50 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett Company Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 9,432 shares. Cls Investments Limited Co stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Hudson Valley Inv Inc Adv owns 6,950 shares. C V Starr & Com Inc owns 25,000 shares. First Fin Corp In has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 100 shares. Brave Asset Management owns 91,836 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company reported 12,036 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 175,048 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, United Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 35,571 shares. Numerixs Technologies invested in 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Trust owns 1,387 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Round Table Services Ltd Llc reported 0.11% stake. Mariner Ltd has invested 0.08% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rh by 47,400 shares to 79,300 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 30,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “mREIT Battle: Middleweight Ladder Capital Vs. Heavyweight Blackstone Mortgage Trust – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Checking In With This 7.4%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 17, 2019.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,950 shares to 13,195 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 60,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,700 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).