Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Declined While Blackstone Group LP Has Boosted Holding by $2.56 Million; Beddow Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) as Stock Value Declined

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 75,052 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 721,358 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) by 94,136 shares to 173,424 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,017 shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Company (NYSE:XEC).

