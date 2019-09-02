Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake Lifted by Grs Advisors Llc; Tompkins Financial Position in Walmart Com (WMT) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 743,295 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 3,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 24,418 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 28,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 5.71M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 19/03/2018 – WALMART: HANDY IN PROGRAM TO DO FURNITURE & TV INSTALLATION; 08/05/2018 – Walmart partners with Sharecare to transform the health and wellbeing of their associates and communities; 04/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: India’s Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart; 30/03/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: Wal-Mart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 24/04/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Walmart pilots on-the-spot checkout service; 04/05/2018 – WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL TERMS COULD STILL CHANGE AND A DEAL ISN’T CERTAIN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 24/04/2018 – WALMART – DOORDASH SIGNS ON AS KEY DELIVERY PROVIDER OF WALMART’S ONLINE GROCERY PROGRAM IN ATLANTA METRO AREA; 05/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fugitive at large after Walmart lockdown; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 02/04/2018 – Walmart Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital’s BV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 20 mREIT Peers – Part 1 (Post Q2 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread More Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 155,121 shares to 370,755 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 95,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,631 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Macquarie Gp reported 43,350 shares. Dean Investment Associate Limited Liability accumulated 0.34% or 67,750 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 0% or 400 shares. Shelton owns 477 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 7,217 shares. Paradigm Asset Company Ltd holds 0% or 11,930 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 40,574 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 1,000 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management Incorporated accumulated 220 shares. Stephens Ar holds 7,627 shares. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 0.01% or 1.01 million shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Jrm Counsel, Nebraska-based fund reported 345,500 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart take steps on violent video games – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Walmart Analyst Bullish Ahead Of Quarterly Report, Says Tariff Impact ‘Seems Manageable’ – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New boss for Walmart Canada – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $487.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc 500 Grth Idx F (VOOG) by 4,211 shares to 118,567 shares, valued at $18.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Securities Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Riverhead Mgmt Lc reported 84,620 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 1.42 million shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moon Mgmt Lp stated it has 6.12% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sadoff Invest Management Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Junto Cap Mgmt Lp holds 2.95% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 525,567 shares. Comerica Financial Bank owns 481,645 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Godsey & Gibb Associates reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Edgar Lomax Va holds 463,696 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. Allen Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 61,840 shares. Payden And Rygel owns 4,220 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 76,501 are held by Adams Asset Limited Liability Com. 6,502 are owned by First National Bank Of Hutchinson. Envestnet Asset holds 691,984 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.04B for 26.45 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.