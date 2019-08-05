Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake Increased by Blackstone Group Lp; Arch Capital Group LTD (ACGL) Stock Value Rose While Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Trimmed by $7.10 Million Its Position

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 314,253 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 222,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 2.50M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.92M, down from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.32. About 241,388 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 31,995 shares to 339,399 shares, valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Opportunity Invts (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 79,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 881,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie owns 8,700 shares. Bessemer invested in 360 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 0.05% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 73,022 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 15,203 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 51,374 were accumulated by Proshare Ltd Llc. Carroll Financial has 0% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 253 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corp reported 215,258 shares. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership reported 52.62M shares. Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.15% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Bnp Paribas Asset stated it has 9,297 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 10.00 million shares. Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Calamos Advsr Limited Com owns 22,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 27,350 are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Parkwood Ltd Llc accumulated 219,265 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Beck Mgmt Lc has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Bessemer Gru reported 4,471 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 8,388 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 2,500 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management Communication holds 1.33% or 458,436 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communication Limited accumulated 527,675 shares. 241,649 are owned by Van Eck. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Co reported 700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 40,661 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 5,868 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 518,816 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fort Washington Inv Oh reported 20,860 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. $9,910 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares were sold by Marone Anthony F. JR.