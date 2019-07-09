Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake Held by Grs Advisors Llc; As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Mason Street Advisors Boosted by $407,650 Its Stake

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.82. About 537,201 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 13,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.59M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 21.43 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 16/04/2018 – A failure to buy Time Warner could be seen as strike three for Stephenson after failing at T-Mobile deal and overpaying for DirecTV; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 8,269 shares to 12,862 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 17,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,565 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 63,585 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.51% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 84,614 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,569 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold reported 152,801 shares stake. Hilton Capital Lc owns 4,512 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Biondo Advsrs Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 97,115 shares. 91,136 are held by Bell Financial Bank. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 1.02% or 278,546 shares in its portfolio. American Century Cos Inc owns 6.38M shares. Harvey Communication Limited Liability Corporation, a Kentucky-based fund reported 6,784 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 5,576 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability stated it has 2,261 shares. 340,445 were accumulated by Brinker. Moreover, Private Comm Na has 0.78% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jp Marvel Inv Advsrs Lc holds 1.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 108,823 shares.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 25,650 shares to 21,024 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 95,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,631 shares, and cut its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. Another trade for 654 shares valued at $22,583 was made by Armer Douglas N. on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.10M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Barnett & has 9,432 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 7,895 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Plc reported 8,067 shares stake. Stifel Fincl accumulated 87,183 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 24,820 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0% or 6,129 shares. Sg Americas Lc owns 32,807 shares. Foster And Motley, Ohio-based fund reported 6,883 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 20,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank reported 209,400 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 27,410 shares. Victory Capital has 1,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio.