Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake Has Increased by Orinda Asset Management Llc; Chickasaw Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Mplx LP (MPLX) by $27.60 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 862,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.90M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.15 million, down from 6.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 1.33 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 1.24M shares traded or 30.02% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 47,594 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 36,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG).

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $476.61M for 13.51 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp Ltd P by 158,755 shares to 4.53M shares, valued at $65.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 140,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).