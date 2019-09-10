Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shares Declined While Blackstone Group LP Has Raised Position; Apple (AAPL) Position Has Raised by Suncoast Equity Management

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.64. About 709,852 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 27.31M shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple plans to sell video subscriptions through TV app- Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,910 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04M shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,868 are held by Tradition Capital Mngmt Limited Com. 97,310 are held by Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd Co. Blackstone LP owns 5.35 million shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp invested in 0.14% or 801,884 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 7,895 shares. Schnieders Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0.1% or 6,925 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 1.11M shares. Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 2,026 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Limited owns 7,217 shares. Clearbridge Invs reported 0% stake. 1.03 million were reported by Deutsche National Bank Ag. 5,000 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Management Ltd. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 660,027 shares stake. Laurion Cap Management Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 52,356 shares. 11,700 are held by Karpas Strategies Limited Liability.

