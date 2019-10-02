Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lifted Position; Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Shareholder Community Trust & Investment Co Upped Stake

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 58.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 55,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 149,928 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.89M, up from 94,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $90.87. About 1.20M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 39,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 145,732 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19M, up from 105,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 545,797 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 281 shares. Jrm Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 363,477 shares or 8.99% of all its holdings. Hardman Johnston Global Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 13,570 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Liability reported 3,070 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Co invested 0.06% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cls Invs Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 3,092 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 17,621 shares. Optimum Invest invested in 500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smithfield Tru Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Sigma Planning stated it has 37,685 shares. Clough Cap Prns Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 532,300 shares. Minnesota-based Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 10,160 shares.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 77,806 shares to 9,400 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 349,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 1.20M shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. 23,053 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Co. Us Bank De reported 75,916 shares. 141,476 are owned by Eastern Comml Bank. The California-based Shelton has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Naples Advsrs holds 0.15% or 7,156 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.72% or 1.37 million shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Ser Co Ma has invested 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 39.51M shares. Churchill Management Corp reported 64,903 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt stated it has 995,759 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 5.31 million shares. Gw Henssler & Limited has invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Hartford Finance Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Credit Agricole S A reported 87,983 shares.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 92,056 shares to 541,493 shares, valued at $18.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,271 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc Com.