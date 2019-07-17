Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Orinda Asset Management Raised Holding by $340,000 as Shares Rose; As Attunity LTD (ATTU) Share Value Rose, G2 Investment Partners Management Has Decreased Position by $7.80 Million

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 339,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 688,482 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 138.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 653,830 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 147,201 shares to 589,912 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 231,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 145,868 shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey-based Alpine Assoc Mgmt has invested 0.79% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Advisory Ntwk Lc owns 131 shares. Taylor Frigon Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 99,708 shares. Gabelli Advisers holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 113,000 shares. Water Island Ltd Llc invested in 997,724 shares. Gp One Trading LP stated it has 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 38,300 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.28% or 64,298 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 150,219 shares or 0.01% of the stock. G2 Inv Partners Ltd stated it has 688,482 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 32,417 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has 75,000 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 5,500 shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 131,471 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 3,175 shares. Essex Financial Services Incorporated holds 0.09% or 9,050 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Network Lc has 2,517 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schroder holds 166,862 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utd Serv Automobile Association invested in 0% or 35,571 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1.03M shares. Nomura reported 125,949 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 240,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Carroll Financial Assocs stated it has 1,414 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com reported 82,550 shares. Victory Capital Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,330 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Grs Lc reported 7.54% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 47,594 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 73,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,685 shares, and cut its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. had sold 654 shares worth $22,583.