Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake; As Progress Softwar (PRGS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Has Cut by $9.11 Million Its Holding

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94 million, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 835,557 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Progress Softwar (PRGS) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 207,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 441,218 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.58 million, down from 648,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Progress Softwar for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 145,869 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 14.48% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Mgmt Co Exits Progress Software; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Exits Progress Software: 13F; 06/03/2018 Progress Software Volume Surges More Than 18 Times Average; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Notes That Progress Software Made ‘Signficant’ Changes; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches Al-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 Rev $398M-$404M; 01/05/2018 – Progress and NTT DATA Partner to Deliver Exceptional Personalized Digital Experiences for Global Enterprises; 04/05/2018 – Progress Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 428,977 shares to 479,800 shares, valued at $21.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Finan (NYSE:AMP) by 87,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,504 shares, and has risen its stake in James River Grou (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 1.39M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 10,086 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). 219,341 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Smith Asset Management Group Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) or 54,355 shares. Everence Cap holds 6,410 shares. Maine-based Schroder Investment Gp has invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 16,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 271 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,358 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability holds 4,606 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 10,626 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 15,497 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 64,913 shares to 221,076 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stanley owns 0.4% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 48,238 shares. Blair William And Il reported 6,129 shares. Paradigm Capital Mgmt invested in 41,500 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Vanguard reported 12.19M shares. 3,350 were accumulated by Botty Ltd Liability Co. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, Barnett And Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 31,568 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company, New York-based fund reported 124,896 shares. First Financial In reported 100 shares stake. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Company reported 5,000 shares. Citigroup invested in 76,329 shares or 0% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 37,802 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.