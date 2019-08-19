Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Cut Holding

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 82.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 13,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 2,828 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 16,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $109.24. About 130,540 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – VARIAN REITERATES BELIEF VARIAN SCHEME REMAINS IN BEST INTEREST; 19/04/2018 – Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – U.S. FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER CLAYTON ACT & PREMERGER NOTIFICATION RULES WITH RESPECT TO SCHEME; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 26/03/2018 – varian medical systems, inc | universal cylinder applicator family, un | K172611 | 03/21/2018 |; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 09/04/2018 – VARIAN SAYS VELOCITY 4.0 SOFTWARE RECEIVED FDA 510 K CLEARANCE; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94M, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 533,466 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 8,860 shares to 36,049 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 580,893 are held by Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc invested in 0.02% or 19,705 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Andra Ap reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Nordea Investment, a Sweden-based fund reported 656,509 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited reported 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 3,800 are owned by Washington Capital Mgmt. Asset Mgmt One reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Caprock Grp Inc reported 4,973 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 85,907 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) accumulated 1.6% or 111,537 shares. 8,141 were accumulated by Comml Bank. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Com Limited invested in 0.83% or 5,000 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation reported 12,204 shares. Moreover, Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.82M for 21.85 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,750 shares to 17,695 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,900 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Lc. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 8,500 shares. Bartlett And Co Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 2,570 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications holds 1,175 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 235,100 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt, Japan-based fund reported 45,170 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. State Street Corporation reported 2.35 million shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.17% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Clearbridge Invests Lc invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn invested in 0% or 200 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 45,179 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 261,042 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Mraz Amerine Assoc has invested 0.17% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).