Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Grs Advisors Raised Its Position by $3.42 Million; Gotham Asset Management Has Lifted Realty Income (O) Holding by $810,227

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 416,786 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT)

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 11,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The hedge fund held 94,634 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 83,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $70.8. About 898,200 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 30,403 shares to 48,227 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 67,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,804 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 32,381 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 15,469 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group accumulated 166,862 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 11,245 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Security Natl Trust, West Virginia-based fund reported 7,300 shares. Moreover, Moors And Cabot has 0.06% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Barnett And Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 9,432 shares. Round Table Svcs Ltd holds 0.11% or 9,500 shares. Advsr Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 840,911 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 40,574 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc stated it has 767,995 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd owns 27,410 shares.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 244,266 shares to 149,391 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 184,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,369 shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).