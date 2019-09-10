Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Grs Advisors Has Upped Position by $3.42 Million; Barometer Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $4.36 Million as Valuation Rose

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 234,402 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 37,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 110,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 73,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $135.83. About 15.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 155,121 shares to 370,755 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 149,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,896 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What’s in Store for Blackstone Mortgage’s (BXMT) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Still A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust accumulated 4,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,388 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Grs Advsrs stated it has 372,071 shares or 7.54% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Magnetar Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Schroder Inv Management Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 166,862 shares. 10,700 are held by Sol Capital Mngmt. Federated Invsts Pa reported 10,000 shares stake. Catalyst Capital Lc stated it has 11,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). New England Rech Inc reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 12,036 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 8,899 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 209,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 45,467 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jaffetilchin Partners Ltd reported 0.24% stake. Leisure Cap has invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security Natl Trust owns 3.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86,140 shares. Weatherstone Cap holds 0.56% or 4,449 shares in its portfolio. Capital Mgmt Limited Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 24,110 shares. 185,400 were reported by Cna Financial. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 19.59M shares. Beech Hill holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,080 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 8.93 million shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 6.84 million shares or 8.02% of all its holdings. Cap reported 189.07 million shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 74,160 shares or 1.9% of the stock. Parametric Associates Ltd Co reported 23.05 million shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.