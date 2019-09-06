Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Financial Advantage Trimmed Its Holding; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Increased Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $319,732

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 274,933 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT)

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $76.46. About 1.66 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $79.56M for 14.78 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 240,700 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 20,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2.49M were reported by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co accumulated 12,036 shares. Schnieders Limited Liability Corp holds 6,925 shares. Jrm Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8.72% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 345,500 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 11,956 shares. Financial Advantage invested in 91,744 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 736 shares stake. St Johns Investment Mgmt Comm Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 220 shares. Clough Prtnrs Lp holds 2.71% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 896,600 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 7,217 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Llc accumulated 0.06% or 263,132 shares. C V Starr And Inc reported 2.81% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 21,371 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK, worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13.