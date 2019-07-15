Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Upped Holding; Callahan Advisors Increases Stake in Bhp Billiton LTD Adr (BHP)

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.97. About 475,256 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (BHP) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 5,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,563 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 95,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $57.82. About 595,391 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES LONG-TERM ADVANTAGE FOR HIGHER QUALITY RAW MATERIALS; 08/03/2018 – Sky News: Shell and Blackstone join forces to fuel $10bn BHP shale bid; 05/03/2018 – BHP CEO ANDREW MACKENZIE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH; 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 09/05/2018 – BHP’S SPENCE UNION WEIGHS COMPANY’S EARLY WAGE TALKS INVITATION; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton cuts iron ore production forecast; 06/04/2018 – BHP MINERALS AMERICAS UNIT HEAD MALCHUK SPEAKING IN CHILE; 17/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON EXEC SAYS NICKEL WEST AIMS TO START PRODUCING NICKEL SULPHATE NEXT YEAR

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 13,134 shares to 107,706 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,824 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 70,000 shares to 164,175 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 8.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.13M shares, and cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Blackrock Inc holds 10.17M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street reported 2.35 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Prudential Public Ltd stated it has 8,500 shares. 72,905 were reported by American Intl. Advisory Services Limited Liability stated it has 2,517 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 2,077 shares in its portfolio. Advantage has 2.26% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Archford Strategies Ltd accumulated 700 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 0.04% or 241,649 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.01% stake. Garrison Bradford Assocs has 348,037 shares for 10.2% of their portfolio. 45,179 are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Hardman Johnston Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 13,570 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Marone Anthony F. JR sold $9,910 worth of stock.

