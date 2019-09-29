Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Has Raised Holding; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Market Valuation Declined While Aristotle Capital Management Lifted Position

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 158,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.90M, up from 5.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 654,923 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 109,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 5.79M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $271.00M, up from 5.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 760,414 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evo Pmts Inc by 67,972 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 77.86 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,505 shares or 0% of the stock. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh invested in 20,160 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Ameritas Invest Prtn accumulated 0.02% or 10,760 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 1.50 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corporation reported 243,449 shares stake. Moreover, Paradigm Cap Ny has 0.13% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 45,000 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Baldwin Brothers Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Qs Investors has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Griffin Asset holds 33,479 shares. Capital Ltd Company reported 839,303 shares. Epoch Inv Prtn has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 59,424 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 21,700 shares.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Doubling Down On Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Proceed With Caution, This High-Yield Stock Is Not For The Faint Of Heart – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy This 7.1% Yielding Commercial Real Estate Finance Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,719 activity. 1,000 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares with value of $38,691 were bought by Irving Paul H.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd holds 77,579 shares. 24,070 are owned by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Cim Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,936 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 87,271 shares. Voya Inv Management has 132,102 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.11% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Korea Invest has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc owns 32,649 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 240,800 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 15,808 shares. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Creative Planning invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). M&R Capital Management Inc holds 0.08% or 7,829 shares.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $17.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA) by 615,072 shares to 42.75M shares, valued at $237.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,313 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “East West Bancorp, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fee Income, Loan Growth to Aid Popular’s (BPOP) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PINTEC Empowers East West Bank in its Digital Transformation – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock – Zacks.com” with publication date: March 28, 2019.