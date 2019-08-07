Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Has Increased Its Position by $2.56 Million; Bp Wealth Management Position in Air Prod. & Chemical (APD) Lifted as Share Value Rose

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 594,448 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Air Prod. & Chemical (APD) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 110,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02 million, up from 105,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prod. & Chemical for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $221.5. About 458,549 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: 7.4%-Yield And Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Checking In With This 7.4%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” on February 17, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Cap Gru holds 0.27% or 29,388 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The invested in 0% or 71,976 shares. Naples Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 6,224 were accumulated by Comerica Natl Bank. 348,037 are owned by Garrison Bradford Assoc Incorporated. 112,600 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.02% or 2.10M shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il stated it has 16,225 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com stated it has 20,595 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Advsr reported 193,367 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stephens Ar reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,036 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Lc has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 40.00M shares to 179.95M shares, valued at $4.38 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc by 54,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,217 shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 774 shares to 521 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global by 1,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,448 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Investment Lc holds 0.38% or 116,422 shares in its portfolio. Field And Main Bancorporation reported 0.03% stake. Miles Cap stated it has 2,459 shares. Albert D Mason Inc holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 9,914 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Palisade Management Limited Liability Company Nj invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Compton Cap Management Ri holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,692 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Everett Harris And Co Ca holds 0.01% or 1,940 shares in its portfolio. Seatown Hldg Pte Limited stated it has 111,000 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. City owns 125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 12,313 shares. Fund Sa holds 6,146 shares. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Stoneridge Prtn Limited Com owns 2,319 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.