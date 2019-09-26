Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Value Declined While Orinda Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, West Coast Financial Has Decreased Its Stake

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 45.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 5,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $907,000, down from 12,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $139.24. About 3.10 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 74,247 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Lpl Financial Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 110,650 shares in its portfolio. 39,769 are owned by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc. Mackenzie, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,577 shares. Jag Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 33,859 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Laurion Management Lp accumulated 0.08% or 230,400 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt Com holds 10,700 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 20,800 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 224,173 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants invested in 0% or 246 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs stated it has 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 59,370 shares in its portfolio. 32,737 were reported by Naples Glob Advisors Limited. Fincl Advantage invested in 92,263 shares or 2.25% of the stock.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $74.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr by 55,168 shares to 100,597 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 50,831 shares to 115,102 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 57,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.