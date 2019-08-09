Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Price Declined While Jrm Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake; As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Holder Hollencrest Securities Lowered Stake

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94M, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 839,725 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 6.35M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Changes Customer Policies After Furor Over Arrests; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan stated it has 1.84% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hollencrest Cap reported 9,672 shares stake. Rnc Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 15,452 shares. Advisor Partners Limited holds 0.28% or 29,821 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has invested 0.25% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 53,480 are held by Hamel Assocs. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt stated it has 26,923 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt holds 3.42% or 87,488 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Capital Mgmt holds 62,779 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 2.21 million are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc reported 3,485 shares stake. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 9,425 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 15,143 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 3,528 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 8.74 million shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10,000 shares to 41,842 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $82.33 million for 14.85 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.