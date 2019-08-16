Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Price Declined While Jrm Investment Counsel Has Cut Position by $939,250; Southern Co (SO) Share Price Rose While Stadion Money Management Has Trimmed Stake

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94 million, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.07. About 98,323 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 6,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 19,556 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 26,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 1.44M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 8,110 shares to 153,896 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 6,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,270 shares to 91,734 shares, valued at $18.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 14,386 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Mi has 5,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Raymond James Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0% or 31,568 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 1,186 shares. Gruss & Com holds 110,659 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 445 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 20,700 shares. Private Advisor Limited Com holds 0.14% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 207,231 shares. Brave Asset holds 1.77% or 91,836 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 76,107 shares. 157,471 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 24,366 shares. Pinnacle Fin Inc reported 0.04% stake. Epoch Inv Prns Inc invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58M for 14.61 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.