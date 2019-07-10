Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position Increased by Grs Advisors Llc; Kellner Capital Has Boosted Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stake by $6.18 Million

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 1.00M shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 152.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 128,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 213,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, up from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 4,609 shares. 1.05 million are owned by Manikay Prns Limited Com. 6.40M are held by Hbk Investments Lp. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp reported 114 shares. 7,181 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Prudential Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 18,760 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 10,313 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 42,617 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Moreover, Dynamic Cap Mgmt has 2.76% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 15,545 shares. Pnc Service Grp Inc invested in 0% or 48,830 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 149,189 shares to 192,896 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 452,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,541 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Svcs Limited Company owns 9,500 shares. Nomura Asset Limited invested in 45,170 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Company owns 1,939 shares. Fin Advisers Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Gruss Co Inc has 110,659 shares for 4% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 8,388 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corp Mi has 0.05% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 5,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 6,451 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 24,158 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman has 124,896 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gp One Trading Lp reported 1,608 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 93,336 shares. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 11,956 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Company owns 82,550 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. $22,583 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was sold by Armer Douglas N..