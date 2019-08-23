Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position Has Upped by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Decreased Holding as Stock Rose

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $231.35. About 2.77 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 16,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 411,909 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, up from 395,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 548,415 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate Limited accumulated 55,718 shares. Haverford Trust holds 2.11% or 460,580 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc has 474,683 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested 1.35% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Connecticut-based Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Country Club Trust Na reported 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Muhlenkamp And Communications Inc holds 5.91% or 50,474 shares in its portfolio. Madison Holdg owns 3,653 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Leavell Inv accumulated 24,511 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Decatur Mngmt has 46,919 shares. Greystone Managed Inc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 49,699 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 781,610 shares. Oakworth Capital invested in 3,198 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.77% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.34 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 26,500 shares to 236,500 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Myriad Genetics Shares Jump To 9-Month High On Insurance Coverage For Genetic Test – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,340 shares to 221,393 shares, valued at $44.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 2,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,642 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Gruss And stated it has 4% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 8,388 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 250,037 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 11,930 shares. Wellington Shields Lc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 27,410 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 801,884 shares. 31,568 were reported by Raymond James Ser. 66,351 were accumulated by Capital Advisors Ok. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Company accumulated 72,391 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 21,371 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 257,178 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 14,386 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.