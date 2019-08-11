Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holding Maintained by Grs Advisors Llc; P2 Capital Partners Holding In Ebix (EBIX) Was Has Increased

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 299,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.31 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 323,695 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 411,052 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,063 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Victory Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). 190,182 are held by Principal Fincl Gru. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 13,316 shares. 2,608 are owned by One Trading Lp. 6,296 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 6,830 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,647 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Llc stated it has 2,530 shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 4,359 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv owns 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 2,669 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 16,848 shares in its portfolio.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $30.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ebix Issues Update on Share Re-Purchases and Plans for Proposed Stock Split – GlobeNewswire” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Ebix Inc (EBIX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ebix Signs Agreement to Acquire Yatra Online, Creating India’s Leading Travel Services Platform – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ebix officially engages Yatra, updates EbixCash operations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 25,650 shares to 21,024 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 30,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,227 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).