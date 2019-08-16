Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holding Has Upped by Grs Advisors Llc; 10-15 Associates Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Cut by $751,593 as Market Value Declined

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 828,948 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 14,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 273,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75M, down from 287,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.61% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 61.39M shares traded or 179.21% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 157,471 shares. North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Magnetar Financial Lc reported 9,006 shares. Essex Ser has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Boston Ptnrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Sei Invests has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 7,390 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 100,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 56,495 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 76 shares. Foster Motley Inc holds 6,883 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Co stated it has 7,217 shares. Silvercrest Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 15,900 shares.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 95,171 shares to 288,631 shares, valued at $8.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 30,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,227 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.