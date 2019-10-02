Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holding Boosted by Capital Advisors Inc; As Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Market Valuation Declined, Mayo Investment Advisers Increased Stake

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 30.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 51,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 220,775 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53M, up from 169,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 1.89 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 323.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 214,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 280,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99M, up from 66,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 419,824 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $473,466 activity. BEEBE CHERYL K had bought 12,998 shares worth $249,692 on Wednesday, August 21. MONAHAN WILLIAM T also bought $49,902 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares. 1,000 shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J., worth $23,550. 4,250 shares were bought by Freeland Clint, worth $100,300.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39,935 shares to 72,653 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

