Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holder Orinda Asset Management Raised Holding; Td Capital Management Decreased Autozone (AZO) Holding by $9.83 Million

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 994,216 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $16.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1065.28. About 296,198 shares traded or 16.86% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 12.25 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 132,418 shares to 663,935 shares, valued at $67.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 122,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,612 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Sell-Side Raise AutoZone Price Targets Following Big Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AutoZone – Next Stop: All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association has 14,888 shares. Synovus Fin reported 50 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc holds 0.02% or 14,465 shares in its portfolio. Capital Fund Management Sa holds 0.01% or 898 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Group Inc Inc Ltd owns 4,892 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg has invested 0.11% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Qs Investors Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cornerstone Advsrs has 2.36% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 561,600 shares. Axa reported 19,137 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 1,130 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Gru Limited Partnership has 1.28% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 726 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Investment LP has 0.12% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,651 shares. 374 were accumulated by Prudential Public Limited Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Lc invested in 0.01% or 8,899 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Advsr Ltd Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 2,026 shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 14,186 shares. Cls Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 669 shares. Cambridge holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 101,165 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 42,073 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd reported 21,085 shares. Brave Asset reported 91,836 shares. Raymond James Fincl Incorporated has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 27,410 were reported by Wellington Shields And Lc. 261,042 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Credit Suisse Ag owns 125,195 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Llc has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Fincl Advantage accumulated 91,744 shares or 2.26% of the stock.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 47,047 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 47,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT).

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buying This 7.7%-Yielding REIT Is A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Checking In With This 7.4%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” on February 17, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Still A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy This 7.1% Yielding Commercial Real Estate Finance Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.