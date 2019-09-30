Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holder Orinda Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $5.25 Million; As Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Increased Its Stake

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.83. About 376,655 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 3,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 47,351 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.22M, up from 44,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $328.16. About 210,744 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $74.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr by 55,168 shares to 100,597 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MKTX shares while 105 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.81% less from 36.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $358,490 activity.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) by 75,593 shares to 2.14 million shares, valued at $236.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc Com (NYSE:HII) by 7,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,964 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC).