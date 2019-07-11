Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holder Lpl Financial Increased Its Stake by $834,972 as Market Value Rose; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Hound Partners Decreased Its Stake by $164.57 Million

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 24,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, up from 177,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 688,223 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 44.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 991,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.41M, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 20.57 million shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC -DEAL PAVES WAY FOR USERS TO CREATE, UPLOAD AND SHARE VIDEOS ON FACEBOOK WITH LICENSED MUSIC FROM ARTISTS AND SONGWRITERS; 13/03/2018 – Axios: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer; 05/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Tariffs, the Greenway; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Still Wins as Celebs Delete Profiles But Keep `Instas’; 16/05/2018 – ISS BACKS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR RISK COMMITTEE AND CONTENT REPORT AMID SOCIAL CONCERNS; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDIT OF OUTSIDE APP DEVELOPERS MAY COVER ‘TENS OF THOUSANDS OF APPS’; 29/05/2018 – Robert Fenner: Facebook is set to offer its WhatsApp payment services to the whole of India as early as next week; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says that Facebook is launching a new set of opt-in tools for dating. #F8; 09/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Facebook Hit with Class-Action Lawsuit Following Massive User Data Scandal; 21/03/2018 – EU LEADERS MAY DISCUSS FACEBOOK AT THURSDAY SUMMIT: OFFICIAL

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. $22,583 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was sold by Armer Douglas N..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 10,000 shares. Beck Management Lc reported 1.48% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Numerixs Techs has 1,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 669 are owned by Cls Invs Limited Liability. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Catalyst Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,500 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 263,132 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 10.17 million shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh has 20,860 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 112,600 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 76,329 shares. 2,570 were accumulated by Bartlett And Limited. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 736 shares.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advisorshares Tr (AADR) by 30,413 shares to 62,890 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 15,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,098 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Stretch Colin sold $1.35 million. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million on Wednesday, January 23.