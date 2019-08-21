Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holder Jrm Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake by $939,250 as Shares Declined; Institute For Wealth Management Has Cut Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $326,990

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 1,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 16,382 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 18,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $204.2. About 1.20 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94M, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $35.1 lastly. It is down 7.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,802 are held by Griffin Asset Mngmt. Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Com invested in 0.11% or 2.49M shares. Magnetar Ltd reported 9,006 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New England Rech And Mngmt accumulated 20,250 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 13,570 shares. Blair William & Il has 6,129 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 111,961 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 71,976 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 76,329 shares. Barclays Public Lc stated it has 93,336 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc has invested 1.59% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny holds 42,972 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58 million for 14.63 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,750 shares to 17,695 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SYBX, SRPT, MDT, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Biotech Stock On The Radar: Medicines Company, A Cardiovascular Pure Play With A Potential Blockbuster – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2019: ABMD, CFMS, ABC, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMGN September 6th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,196 shares to 62,113 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 10,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).