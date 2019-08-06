Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holder Grs Advisors Upped Its Holding; Brinker Capital Has Lifted Diageo P L C (DEO) Stake by $432,632

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 2,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 16,937 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 14,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $163.72. About 217,980 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 955,308 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. had sold 654 shares worth $22,583.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,186 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Shelton Management has 477 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,517 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 29,443 shares. Invesco holds 257,178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Advsr Lc reported 13,570 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 556,280 shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 235,100 shares. The Illinois-based First Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Profund Advsrs Limited Company holds 8,899 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 46,872 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 40,661 shares.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by:

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 30,403 shares to 48,227 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 155,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,755 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by:

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2,654 shares to 8,008 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 8,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,402 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.