Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holder Grs Advisors Lifted Stake by $3.42 Million as Shares Declined; Kt (KT) Shareholder Cubist Systematic Strategies Boosted Stake

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 66.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 30,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 75,431 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 45,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 561,665 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q OPER PROFIT 397.1B WON, EST. 380.72B WON; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology; 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 514,385 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 25,650 shares to 21,024 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 149,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,896 shares, and cut its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 164,368 shares to 198,929 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 53,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76 shares, and cut its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).