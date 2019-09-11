Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holder Grs Advisors Lifted Its Stake by $3.42 Million as Valuation Declined; Endurant Capital Management LP Position in Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Has Lifted as Market Value Rose

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 207.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 483,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.66% . The institutional investor held 716,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 232,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.52. About 319,633 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 08/03/2018 – OCULAR THERAPEUTIX INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 27/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/04/2018 – New Review of Early Clinical Experiences with Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Fixed Combination in Open-angle Glaucoma and Ocular; 21/05/2018 – MANF Therapeutics Announces Publication in Society for Neuroscience eNeuro Journal of Human Ocular Distribution and Animal Photoreceptor Protection Data for MANF; 08/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 03/04/2018 – New Review of Early Clinical Experiences with Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Fixed Combination in Open-angle Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension – touchOPHTHALMOLOGY; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ocular Coil Drug Delivery Comfort Trial (OCDC); 14/05/2018 – Opaleye Management Buys New 3% Position in Ocular Therapeutix; 08/03/2018 – OCULAR THERAPEUTIX 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.91. About 719,888 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 85,898 shares to 16,447 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 156,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,268 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

More notable recent Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ocular Therapeutixâ„¢ to Host 2019 Research & Development Day – Business Wire” on March 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ocular Therapeutix inks $50M stock sales deal with Jefferies – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron, Sprint, Ocular Therapeutix, and More: Why These Stocks Are in the Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Credit Suisse likes Amgen in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Settles Litigation with Mati Therapeutics – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 30,403 shares to 48,227 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 149,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,896 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Us Bank De stated it has 20,477 shares. Magnetar Financial Lc has 9,006 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 10.17M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Delphi Management Ma invested in 50,742 shares. Nomura Hldgs has 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 125,949 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 24,366 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Com reported 2,570 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 10,858 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 52,356 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Liability owns 3,350 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 42,073 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 738,189 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).