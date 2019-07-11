Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holder Grs Advisors Has Raised Position; As Chevron (CVX) Share Price Rose, Capital International Sarl Cut Its Stake by $455,100

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 688,223 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,983 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 31,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.44. About 3.80M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Partners reported 14,186 shares stake. Creative Planning holds 0% or 24,158 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma has invested 1.62% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 8,388 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). C V Starr And holds 2.81% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Com reported 20,595 shares stake. 9,432 are held by Barnett And Co. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 8,067 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 500 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.02% or 24,366 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Gruss And invested in 110,659 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Co reported 0.03% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. 287 shares were sold by Marone Anthony F. JR, worth $9,910 on Friday, February 8.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 452,760 shares to 204,541 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 95,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,631 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.45 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.