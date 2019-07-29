Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holder Grs Advisors Has Increased Holding by $3.42 Million; Mastercard Class A (MA) Shareholder Amarillo National Bank Lowered Its Stake

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 576,215 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 2,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,459 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 11,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.94M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) by 5,537 shares to 31,657 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I (MUB) by 3,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core U.S.Aggregate (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Incline Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.73% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vestor Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 2.22% or 51,484 shares. Carderock Capital Inc has 33,040 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. Ensemble Capital Ltd Llc holds 7.66% or 220,748 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.51% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Catalyst Capital Advisors accumulated 1,200 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.78% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 150,821 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 1,106 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Appleton Inc Ma invested in 0.17% or 5,371 shares. Lincoln Corp has 6,743 shares. Cordasco Financial Network stated it has 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 21,109 shares. 1St Source National Bank reported 0.28% stake. The Texas-based South Texas Money has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.75 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $19.91 million activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Singaporeâ€™s First Decentralized Global Lending Platform iBOFi.io Officially Launched and Supported by ZOS Blockchain – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Mastercard and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread More Carefully – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Management Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 400 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 24,366 shares. The New Jersey-based Advisors Mngmt has invested 1.82% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cls Invs Ltd Com holds 0% or 669 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp owns 556,280 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 1,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 690,284 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 46,872 shares. Fred Alger accumulated 40,661 shares. Moreover, Tradition Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 5,868 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 15,469 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,224 shares. 7,895 are held by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. First Tru Advsrs LP invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 452,760 shares to 204,541 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 67,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,804 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).