Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holder Financial Advantage Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.80 Million; As Aflac (AFL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Coho Partners LTD Cut Position

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Aflac Inc. (AFL) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 802,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.04M, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aflac Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 2.33 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 438,022 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 132,006 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $134.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 39,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $763.64M for 12.16 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Services Ltd Com reported 41,949 shares. 345 are held by Shelton Cap Mngmt. Lbmc Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 0.43% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Whitnell And invested in 1.52% or 79,055 shares. Sterling Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 225,285 shares. Bridgeway Inc has invested 0.79% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 61,600 were reported by Hussman Strategic Advsr. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.2% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Washington Bancorp holds 0.02% or 3,098 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Assetmark invested in 131,327 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wms Lc owns 14,346 shares. Waverton Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 11,711 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Murphy Cap Management holds 0.31% or 40,055 shares. Hemenway Tru Co Ltd stated it has 5,150 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $79.29M for 14.73 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Intl Grp Incorporated Inc holds 72,905 shares. 10.17M are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. 8,899 are owned by Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 6,631 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 43,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp accumulated 12.19M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 767,995 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sigma Planning reported 39,754 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 556,280 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 11,245 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 250,037 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Management Ab owns 3,175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackstone Grp Limited Partnership invested in 5.35M shares. Nebraska-based Jrm Investment Counsel has invested 8.72% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).