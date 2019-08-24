Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holder Financial Advantage Cut Its Holding; Vodafone Group Plc New Spn (VOD) Share Value Declined While Stonebridge Capital Management Has Lowered by $624,600 Its Stake

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Spn (VOD) by 38.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 34,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 54,845 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 89,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New Spn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 2.86M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA-FY18 SERVICE REV IMPACTED BY REDUCTION IN INTERCONNECT USAGE CHARGE, INTERNATIONAL TERMINATION CHARGE, SUPPRESSED PRICING IN INDUSTRY; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after `remarkable transformation’; 07/03/2018 – Vodafone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 07/05/2018 – DELHI COURT REFUSES TO STOP VODAFONE NEW TAX ARBITRATION IN UK; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THE TWO BUSINESSES WILL CEASE TO OPERATE AS DISTINCT AND COMPETING ENTITIES; 13/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UK’S OFCOM- TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ (CORRECTS; 23/05/2018 – Italy to auction 5G frequencies by end-September; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE ANTICIPATES THAT COMPLETION WILL TAKE PLACE AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 994,216 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:DVN) by 19,390 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,147 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57 million for 14.49 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advantage accumulated 2.26% or 91,744 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc owns 220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.29% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 105,860 shares. Campbell Co Investment Adviser Ltd holds 0.14% or 7,947 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 8,162 shares. Fort Washington Oh stated it has 20,860 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 15,527 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 6,631 shares stake. M&T Comml Bank accumulated 0.14% or 801,884 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 1.03% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Meridian Investment Counsel Inc invested in 1.59% or 78,941 shares. C V Starr Inc holds 25,000 shares. Citigroup reported 76,329 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).