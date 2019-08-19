Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holder Blackstone Group LP Raised Its Holding by $2.56 Million; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Raised Its Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Holding by $17.12 Million as Stock Declined

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 682,218 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 70,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 305,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.26M, up from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $197.46. About 3.44M shares traded or 168.68% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE

