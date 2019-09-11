Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holder Blackstone Group LP Has Raised Position by $2.56 Million; As Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Shares Declined, Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Increased Holding

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 34,507 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, up from 32,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 659,857 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 31/05/2018 – Plu s- UPDATED: FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed for a new gene therapy from Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP; 13/04/2018 – Vertex Opens Offices in Amsterdam and Frankfurt to Expand European Presence; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest; 27/04/2018 – A Phase III race. Yes! Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES; 15/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharma’s quarterly profit falls 15.1 percent; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 18/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Episerver

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 567,542 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Strategies Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 700 shares. 4,000 are owned by Smithfield. Gotham Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 8,162 shares. Advsrs Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 840,911 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 91,836 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 1,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 30,200 are owned by Strs Ohio. 1,000 were accumulated by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Lpl stated it has 201,580 shares. Pnc Service Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,637 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0% or 736 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 14,300 shares. First Financial In owns 100 shares. Jrm Inv Counsel Limited, a Nebraska-based fund reported 345,500 shares.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 22.50M shares to 27.26 million shares, valued at $169.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 8.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Guardian Com holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Sun Life Financial Inc invested in 434 shares. Hudson Bay LP has invested 0.03% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Regions accumulated 45,973 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 7,179 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Boston Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 27,448 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated stated it has 1,899 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Spinnaker Trust, Maine-based fund reported 1,130 shares. First Citizens Bancorp And Trust invested in 0.11% or 5,442 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca has invested 0.32% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Healthcor Management LP holds 338,770 shares.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc. by 11,075 shares to 75,388 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 46,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,119 shares, and cut its stake in Usg Corp. (NYSE:USG).