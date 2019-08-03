Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holder Blackstone Group LP Has Lifted Its Position; As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Salem Investment Counselors Has Upped by $325,992 Its Position

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 6,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 342,185 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18 million, up from 335,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 25.32 million shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 06/05/2018 – Tweak Town: Intel could unveil its new graphics card at CES 2019; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. It closed at $35.36 lastly. It is down 7.77% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 411 shares to 18,044 shares, valued at $36.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W & Ny accumulated 32,740 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Company has 783 shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 7,228 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 85,000 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt reported 30,484 shares. Of Vermont reported 228,366 shares. Dnb Asset As has 1.98M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martin & Co Tn owns 25,637 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. King Luther Cap Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has 56,400 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Parsons Mgmt Ri owns 217,614 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 67,890 shares. Opus Invest reported 111,850 shares stake. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.36% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Canandaigua Fincl Bank Co holds 105,468 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Intel, Twitter And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 26 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Alphabet and Intel Q2s Crush Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Intel Corporation (INTC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. On Friday, February 8 Marone Anthony F. JR sold $9,910 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 287 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell & Adviser Lc accumulated 7,947 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tudor Et Al owns 94,667 shares. New York-based Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.18% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Envestnet Asset accumulated 0% or 21,371 shares. New England Rech & has invested 0.47% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 47,492 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackstone Grp Ltd Partnership owns 5.35M shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd holds 0.48% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 27,410 shares. Clough Prtn Limited Partnership accumulated 896,600 shares or 2.71% of the stock. Cap Advsr Ok reported 0.25% stake. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 100,000 shares. First Republic Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 61,666 shares. Lpl Financial Lc reported 201,580 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 30,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1.11 million shares.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.00 million shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $48.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc by 54,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,217 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).