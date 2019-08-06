Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) Shareholder Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Cut Stake by $698,666 as Market Valuation Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined While Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Cut Position by $774,000

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 9,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.84 million, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 18.94M shares traded or 80.41% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 20,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 348,037 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03 million, down from 368,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $34.66. About 1.28 million shares traded or 31.85% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 25,012 shares to 73,069 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 59,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57M for 14.44 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.