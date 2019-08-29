Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) Holder Garrison Bradford & Associates Decreased Its Holding; Beaumont Financial Partners Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Position as Valuation Rose

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 20,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 348,037 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03M, down from 368,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 683,305 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $221.95. About 2.94M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 184,804 shares to 290,665 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLH) by 15,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,118 were accumulated by Dubuque Bancshares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,675 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,168 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sabal Tru Com invested in 2.56% or 150,026 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 1,360 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank accumulated 7,782 shares. Limited Ca holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,044 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.82% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,434 shares. Pictet North America Advsr has invested 2.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Strategic Serv holds 0.04% or 1,535 shares. Stonehearth Mgmt Limited Company holds 1,350 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Lc owns 20,161 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd owns 64 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1.53 million shares in its portfolio. Garrison Bradford Associates owns 348,037 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp invested in 0.11% or 954,200 shares. Blackstone Group LP holds 0.9% or 5.35M shares. 24,158 are held by Creative Planning. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Gru One Trading LP reported 1,608 shares. Nordea Ab has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 56,495 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 93,336 shares or 0% of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Assocs invested in 0.17% or 15,475 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 21,371 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 30,200 shares. Grs Advsrs Limited Liability holds 372,071 shares or 7.54% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.52M for 14.45 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.