Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) and Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.25 N/A 2.49 14.28 Ready Capital Corporation 15 3.43 N/A 2.17 7.09

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Ready Capital Corporation. Ready Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ready Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Ready Capital Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 2.2% Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.56 beta. Competitively, Ready Capital Corporation’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Ready Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ready Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Ready Capital Corporation has a consensus target price of $16.5, with potential upside of 12.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73% of Ready Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Ready Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.4% 0.34% -0.14% 4.07% 7.77% 11.49% Ready Capital Corporation 1.45% 3.29% 1.99% 0.07% -7.41% 11.14%

For the past year Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Ready Capital Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Ready Capital Corporation.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.