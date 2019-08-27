Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Since Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.10 N/A 2.49 14.28 Farmland Partners Inc. 6 5.82 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 2.2% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.56 beta means Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s volatility is 44.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Farmland Partners Inc. on the other hand, has 0.74 beta which makes it 26.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.7% and 50.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.3% of Farmland Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.4% 0.34% -0.14% 4.07% 7.77% 11.49% Farmland Partners Inc. -1.44% -11.89% -4.95% 12.23% -7.1% 35.46%

For the past year Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Farmland Partners Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Farmland Partners Inc.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.