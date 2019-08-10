Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Comparison side by side

Both Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.35 N/A 2.49 14.28 Power REIT 6 9.15 N/A 0.29 30.96

Table 1 highlights Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Power REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Power REIT is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Power REIT, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Power REIT’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 2.2% Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s current beta is 0.56 and it happens to be 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Power REIT has a 0.06 beta which is 94.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Power REIT Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.17% and an $34 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Power REIT has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.7% and 14.2%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Power REIT’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.4% 0.34% -0.14% 4.07% 7.77% 11.49% Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89%

For the past year Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. was less bullish than Power REIT.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Power REIT.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.