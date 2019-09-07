Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.17 N/A 2.49 14.28 Ladder Capital Corp 17 5.99 N/A 1.45 11.61

In table 1 we can see Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ladder Capital Corp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Ladder Capital Corp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 2.2% Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 10.9% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Ladder Capital Corp’s 1.03 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Ladder Capital Corp’s potential upside is 1.10% and its consensus target price is $17.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares and 60.7% of Ladder Capital Corp shares. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 3.8% are Ladder Capital Corp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.4% 0.34% -0.14% 4.07% 7.77% 11.49% Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79%

For the past year Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ladder Capital Corp.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Ladder Capital Corp on 8 of the 10 factors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.