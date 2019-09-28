Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Diversified company, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has 58.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.3% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 374,268,018.02% 8.80% 2.20% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 132.94M 36 14.28 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.38 1.47 2.55

The competitors have a potential upside of 73.76%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.4% 0.34% -0.14% 4.07% 7.77% 11.49% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.56 shows that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s competitors are 28.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.