Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) Contrasting side by side

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.40 N/A 2.56 13.97 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 6.04 N/A 0.03 831.59

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Gladstone Commercial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 2.2% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has a -3.95% downside potential and a consensus target price of $34.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.4% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.28% 2.61% 4.45% 1.68% 13.91% 12.08% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.64% 0.04% 3.26% 0.54% 1.84% 6.68%

For the past year Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.