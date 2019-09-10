Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) Contrasting side by side

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.22 N/A 2.49 14.28 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 26 5.88 N/A 2.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 2.2% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.4% 0.34% -0.14% 4.07% 7.77% 11.49% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.