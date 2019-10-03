Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:) Comparing side by side

Since Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 36 -6.26 132.94M 2.49 14.28 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 373,952,180.03% 8.8% 2.2% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.4% 0.34% -0.14% 4.07% 7.77% 11.49% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.